Fruth Investment Management Sells 20 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 3.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after acquiring an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.29.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $558.65 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $612.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $570.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.88.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

