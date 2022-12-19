Fruth Investment Management Trims Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 0.9% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $133.35 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

