FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Down 11.4% in November

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at FTC Solar

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $300,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,893,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,058,218.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $300,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,893,357 shares in the company, valued at $64,058,218.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Hunkler sold 89,384 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $202,007.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,809.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 126,257 shares of company stock worth $307,352 and have sold 1,364,192 shares worth $3,461,130. 44.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth $42,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

FTCI stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $2.50. 12,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $258.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.40.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTCI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

