Future Of Fintech (FOF) Price Reaches $1.16 on Major Exchanges

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. Future Of Fintech has a market cap of $811.50 million and $142,083.79 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Future Of Fintech token can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00007049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Future Of Fintech has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Future Of Fintech Profile

Future Of Fintech’s launch date was December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Future Of Fintech’s official website is fofmine.com. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Future Of Fintech

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.”

