Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Down 14.3% in November

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 120,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Gambling.com Group Trading Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ:GAMB traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,871. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $292.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.63. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $12.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GAMB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Gambling.com Group from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group
Gambling.com Group Company Profile
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.