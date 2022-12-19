Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Down 14.3% in November

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 120,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Gambling.com Group Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:GAMB traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,871. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $292.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.63. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GAMB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Gambling.com Group from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,630,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 473,949 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 45.5% during the second quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 156,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,121 shares in the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

