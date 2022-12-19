Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Garmin Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $138.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Garmin by 403.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Garmin by 4,250.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

