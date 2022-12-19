Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Garmin Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $138.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Garmin by 403.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Garmin by 4,250.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

