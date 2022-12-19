Gas (GAS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.33 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00012559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $123.33 million and $4.97 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gas has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
About Gas
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
