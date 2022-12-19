GateToken Price Down 5.3% This Week (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $365.94 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $3.38 or 0.00020393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014354 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00041827 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006031 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00219898 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.37976877 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,763,194.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

