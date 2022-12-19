Gemini Dollar 1-Day Volume Reaches $473,985.57 (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $611.76 million and approximately $473,985.57 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00006031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $869.94 or 0.05205186 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00487742 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,829.87 or 0.28898956 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

