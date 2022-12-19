General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

NYSE:GD traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.04. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $197.03 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

