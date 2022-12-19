Genesis Vision (GVT) Reaches One Day Volume of $262.77

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $495,198.21 and approximately $262.77 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars.

