GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 240.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on GH Research in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GH Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

GH Research Price Performance

NASDAQ GHRS opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.05 million, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.93. GH Research has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $26.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts expect that GH Research will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GH Research by 69.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,573 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC boosted its stake in GH Research by 4.6% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,333,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,731,000 after acquiring an additional 147,581 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GH Research by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GH Research by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GH Research by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

