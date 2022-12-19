GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on GH Research in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.25.

GH Research Stock Performance

GHRS opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $490.05 million, a PE ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. GH Research has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $26.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. On average, research analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. VR Adviser LLC raised its holdings in GH Research by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,333,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,731,000 after acquiring an additional 147,581 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in GH Research by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GH Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

See Also

