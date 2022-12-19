GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2022

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRSGet Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on GH Research in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.25.

GH Research Stock Performance

GHRS opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $490.05 million, a PE ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. GH Research has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $26.53.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. On average, research analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. VR Adviser LLC raised its holdings in GH Research by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,333,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,731,000 after acquiring an additional 147,581 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in GH Research by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GH Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.