GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.19 on Thursday. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 71.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

