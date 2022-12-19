GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.19 on Thursday. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 71.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%.
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
