GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.54.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $49.77 on Thursday. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.51.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $307,440.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 876,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,420,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $307,440.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 876,010 shares in the company, valued at $39,420,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 17,238 shares valued at $851,242. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 23,990.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth about $628,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in GitLab by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GitLab by 3,816.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

