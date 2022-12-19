GMX (GMX) 1-Day Volume Tops $13.83 Million

GMX (GMX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, GMX has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One GMX token can currently be bought for approximately $43.53 or 0.00261713 BTC on popular exchanges. GMX has a total market capitalization of $364.31 million and approximately $13.83 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GMX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $870.71 or 0.05241146 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.12 or 0.00488277 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.24 or 0.28930638 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,779,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,368,525 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.