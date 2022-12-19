GMX (GMX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $379.33 Million

GMX (GMX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. GMX has a market cap of $379.33 million and approximately $9.84 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GMX has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GMX token can currently be purchased for about $45.33 or 0.00270809 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GMX Token Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,779,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,367,612 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

