Gnosis (GNO) Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for $85.80 or 0.00511536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $222.19 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

