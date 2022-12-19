GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Down 12.0% in November

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,300 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the November 15th total of 301,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III purchased 2,717,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,022.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,766,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,869,299.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GoHealth news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III bought 2,717,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,022.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,766,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,869,299.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb purchased 27,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $251,178.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,511,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,957,097.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,280,987 shares of company stock worth $9,769,580. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in GoHealth by 302.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in GoHealth by 121.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in GoHealth by 3,465.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,053. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $307.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.95.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

