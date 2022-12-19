Golden Goose Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,114.10 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. Golden Goose has a market cap of $94,865.20 and approximately $2,114.10 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 83.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

