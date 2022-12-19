Governance OHM (GOHM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $339,793.66

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for about $2,495.87 or 0.14909598 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and $339,793.66 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $887.37 or 0.05296631 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.00487365 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,837.84 or 0.28876625 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
