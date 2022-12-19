Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII) Receives $36.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.20.
Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance
About Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.
