Grin 1-Day Volume Reaches $865,958.34 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and $865,958.34 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,641.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00376220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.31 or 0.00873183 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00094827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.80 or 0.00605708 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00268141 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.