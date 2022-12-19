Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 51,985 shares.The stock last traded at $147.90 and had previously closed at $148.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAC. Grupo Santander cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.43. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $333.81 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $3.3121 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 591.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,630 shares during the period. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

