Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Reaches $0.0658 on Major Exchanges

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $19.08 million and approximately $113,243.32 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

