GXChain Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00002234 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $354.89 million and approximately $9,800.90 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007894 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00026106 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004916 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007708 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

