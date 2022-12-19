Hamlin Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,704,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,795 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for about 2.8% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $69,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 59,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on IPG shares. ING Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.84) to €33.00 ($34.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,858. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.