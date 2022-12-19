Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $88.37 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,237 shares during the period. Hasbro accounts for about 3.5% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of Hasbro worth $88,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $56.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,966. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.63.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.36.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

