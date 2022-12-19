Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Short Interest Down 12.3% in November

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 826,900 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the November 15th total of 943,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Harbor Custom Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harbor Custom Development stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Harbor Custom Development has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.31.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

