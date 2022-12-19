Harvest Finance (FARM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $683,511.46

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $21.41 million and $683,511.46 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for $31.43 or 0.00187750 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

