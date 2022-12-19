Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $8.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $11.67 on Friday. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67.

Insider Activity

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $741.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $108,514.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $50,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,493.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $108,514.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,340 shares of company stock valued at $235,073 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $252,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 368,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Further Reading

