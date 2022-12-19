Head-To-Head Comparison: Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) & Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Crescent Energy and Enerplus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Enerplus 0 1 4 0 2.80

Crescent Energy currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.55%. Enerplus has a consensus target price of $24.13, indicating a potential upside of 48.10%. Given Enerplus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Crescent Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 11.11% 130.62% 14.23% Enerplus 34.14% 88.11% 30.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crescent Energy and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Crescent Energy and Enerplus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.37 -$358.54 million N/A N/A Enerplus $963.90 million 3.75 $234.44 million $2.94 5.54

Enerplus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Enerplus pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enerplus has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Enerplus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enerplus beats Crescent Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 8.2 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 20.7 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 299.3 MMbbls of tight oil; 56.2 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 19.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,367.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

