Head-To-Head Comparison: Fisker (NYSE:FSR) versus Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ferrari and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrari 0 4 7 0 2.64 Fisker 0 7 6 0 2.46

Ferrari presently has a consensus target price of $232.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.18%. Fisker has a consensus target price of $14.92, suggesting a potential upside of 120.10%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Ferrari.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrari 19.00% 40.02% 12.69% Fisker -669,901.25% -75.88% -34.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferrari and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ferrari and Fisker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrari $5.05 billion 7.93 $982.88 million $5.47 39.66 Fisker $110,000.00 19,225.00 -$471.34 million ($1.73) -3.92

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ferrari has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Ferrari shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ferrari beats Fisker on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. In addition, the company licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates; and Ferrari Land Portaventura, a theme park in Europe. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages racetracks, as well as owns and manages two museums in Maranello and Modena, Italy; and develops and sells a line of apparel and accessories through its monobrand stores. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total of 30 retail Ferrari stores, including 14 franchised stores and 16 owned stores. The company also sells its products through a network of 172 authorized dealers operating 191 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its website, store.ferrari.com. Ferrari N.V. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

