Helium (HNT) Market Capitalization Hits $232.53 Million

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. Helium has a market capitalization of $232.53 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00010419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001689 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007839 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $875.56 or 0.05261459 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00487533 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,046,821 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.