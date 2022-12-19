Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $1.81 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for 3.1% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 90.9% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GM shares. Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.81. The company had a trading volume of 113,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,686,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

