Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Sells 3,424 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA reduced its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. Herc makes up about 2.2% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 593.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Herc by 95.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Herc by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.49. The company had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,028. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.97. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $175.00.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Insider Activity at Herc

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $5,279,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,975,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,691,238.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $5,279,703.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,975,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,691,238.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,923 shares of company stock worth $23,853,997. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.