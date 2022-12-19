Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Sells 980 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after buying an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 400.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 197.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.33.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $10.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.60.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

