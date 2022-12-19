Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Trims Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 17.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.19. 42,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,006. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $31.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $132,644.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,686 shares of company stock valued at $332,212 over the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

