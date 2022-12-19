Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Short Interest Up 5.5% in November

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 8,570,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hello Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Hello Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Hello Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Hello Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hello Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 61,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MOMO. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Hello Group Company Profile

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $8.35 on Monday. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.

(Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.