HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.39

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.39 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 347693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

HEXO Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

