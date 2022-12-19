HI (HI) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. HI has a total market cap of $69.57 million and $715,284.59 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00015746 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00041395 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020231 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00220039 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02509211 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $772,688.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

