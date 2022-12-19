HI Price Reaches $0.0245 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, HI has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $67.75 million and approximately $726,774.73 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014597 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00041623 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020271 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00219878 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02509211 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $772,688.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

