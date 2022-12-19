Home Reit (LON:HOME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.95

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.95 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 35.12 ($0.43), with a volume of 5242032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.90 ($0.44).

Home Reit Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £277.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.36. The company has a current ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.13.

Home Reit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Home Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

Home Reit Company Profile

Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.

