Horizen 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.22 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $114.66 million and $11.22 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $8.71 or 0.00051905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00261710 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00082117 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,161,356 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

