Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HBANM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.18. 729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,937. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3563 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANM Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

