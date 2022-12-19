Ian Jiro Harris Buys 5,010 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) Director Ian Jiro Harris acquired 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ian Jiro Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Ian Jiro Harris bought 4,750 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $19,285.00.

Cantaloupe Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of CTLP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 525,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,090. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $279.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.63 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

