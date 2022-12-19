IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Down 14.9% in November

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,700 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the November 15th total of 456,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of IDT stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $27.90. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,160. The stock has a market cap of $711.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. IDT has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $46.70.
IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 3.07%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.
