IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Down 14.9% in November

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,700 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the November 15th total of 456,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

IDT Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IDT stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $27.90. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,160. The stock has a market cap of $711.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. IDT has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $46.70.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 3.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of IDT by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IDT by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

