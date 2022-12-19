IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.36% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QAI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,005. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $26.94 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77.

