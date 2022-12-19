Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given New €23.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €22.50 ($23.68) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($27.37) to €22.50 ($23.68) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($21.58) to €21.50 ($22.63) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

