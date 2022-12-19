Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Down 16.3% in November

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 613,700 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the November 15th total of 733,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Information Services Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Information Services Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,607. The stock has a market cap of $216.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $7.89.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 168,417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Information Services Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 170,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 113,632 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 91,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Information Services Group

(Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.