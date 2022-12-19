Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Down 16.3% in November

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 613,700 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the November 15th total of 733,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Information Services Group Trading Down 2.4 %
Information Services Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,607. The stock has a market cap of $216.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $7.89.
Information Services Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
